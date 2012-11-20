District Minister DN Jeevaraj said that a total 17 lakh people did not turn up for the biometric photo and thumb impression-taking sessions as they were likely to have submitted applications with false details and may not come forward to receive their cards.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said that a total of 58 lakh applications were received for permanent ration cards in the state and were issued temporary ration cards.

Now the process of issuing cards after taking photos and thumb impressions is underway, he said.

So far, 41,17,212 people have attended photo sessions and taken photographs and 1,82,428 permanent cards have already been issued. Cards are ready for distribution for 26,79,101 applicants while 9,178 applications were rejected, he disclosed.

Earlier, 33 lakh people did not turn up when asked to produce residence confirmation certificates, the District Minister said.

“We have taken care in ensuring that the population, families and ration cards tally each other,” Jeevaraj said. So this time there will be no scope for bogus cards, the District Minister added.