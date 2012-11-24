The bandh called by all political parties except the Congress in KGF in the wake of reports that nuclear waste from Koodankulam would be dumped in the abandoned mines was total on Friday.

All commercial establishments, markets, theatres and educational institutions remained closed, and autorickshaws and buses were off the road. The Bar Association members boycotted court proceedings. The bandh was prompted by reports in a section of media that an affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court on Thursday said nuclear waste could be dumped in KGF mines. The report, however, was denied by the Department of Atomic Energy on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Mysore on Friday that the state would not allow any such move.

He said the Centre had not intimated the state about such a decision. The state would apprise the Centre of the adverse impact of dumping nuclear waste on KGF region and convey its opposition, he said.