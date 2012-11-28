Responding to the suggestion made by the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will meet Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar in Bangalore on Thursday in an effort to resolve the Cauvery dispute.

Confirming the meet, Karnataka chief secretary S V Ranganath told Express that the talks between the two CMs will be held in Bangalore on Thursday and all arrangements were made for that.

The last chief ministerial-level talks on the Cauvery water dispute were held on January 6, 1997, between M Karunanidhi and J H Patel, the then CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively.

Tamil Nadu had filed a petition with the Apex Court seeking directions to Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the distress sharing formula.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the court had suggested that the Chief Ministers of both the states meet to find a solution, keeping in mind the interests of the farmers. The case has been posted to November 30.

Ahead of the talks, Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa has convened a meeting of senior ministers and top officials on Wednesday at the Secretariat to deliberate on the points to be raised with Shettar.

Tamil Nadu is likely to reiterate its averments submitted before the Supreme Court in the meeting and ask Karnataka to release water to save Samba crops. The Cauvery riparian states’ CMs last met when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh convened the Cauvery Regulatory Authority meet at New Delhi on September 19. Shettar had staged a walk-out against the direction of the PM to ensure release of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis.