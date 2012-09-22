Karnataka filed a review petition on Thursday before the Cauvery River Authority seeking review of its September 19 ruling, in which the state was asked to release 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from September 20 to October 15.

Speaking to reporters here after an all-party floor leaders’ meeting, Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said the petition was sent to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is also the CRA chairman, on Thursday night itself. “We have asked for review of the impugned order. Until it is reviewed and set aside, the order has to be kept in abeyance with immediate effect,” the CM said. On Thursday, the Karnataka delegation led by Shettar had walked out of the meeting.

“The direction to release 9,000 cusecs of water is arbitrary and ad hoc. If the decision is implemented, Karnataka will lose about 20 TMC ft from the existing reservoir of about 76 TMC ft. This would affect drinking water requirements and agricultural operations in Karnataka,” the state argued.