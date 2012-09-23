Noted poet K S Nisar Ahmed will preside over the three-day national level Kannada literary meet Alva’s Nudisiri to be held in Moodbidri from November 16.

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva at Patrika Bhavan on Saturday told reporters that Ahmed will chair the literary convention.

He said, “The ninth edition of the literary meet will be held under the theme of Kannada Manasu: Janapara Chalavaligalu. Three special lectures by the different scholars, four Kathasamaya, nine Kavisamaya, three commemorative sessions will be the highlights of the programme. A total of 10 achievers will be awarded with Alva’s Nudisiri award during the occasion.” The programme will be inaugurated by the noted Kannada writer and Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy on November 16.

“A special honour will be provided to lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbaiah,” Alva said. According to him, students delegates will not require any entry fee.

“But those who wants to become the delegates of the meet from both inside and outside the state have to pay `100 through MO or DD to working president of Alva’s Nudisiri. The delegates will be provided free food and accommodation,” said Alva.

He said that Nudisiri in its tenth edition will get a global touch and preparations for it are on. “Nudisiri units will be formed in all the districts of the state” he added.