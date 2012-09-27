'Smart' system for garbage clearance

Home States Karnataka

If you have a smartphone or a cell phone with a high resolution, you can now monitor uncleared garbage lying at a corner of your street soon.

A new system launched by the BBMP on Wednesday allows monitoring of uncleared garbage at transfer points.

Only officials can take pictures and upload it on to the BBMP’s website now. In the coming days, people can also take pictures of uncleared garbage and post it on this website, the BBMP officials said.

It is a similar application which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is using to monitor garbage from bins. It has been developed by Vishakhapatnam-based Bluefrog Mobile Technologies. Through this initiative, the BBMP will be using real-time reports generated by Off-Site-Real -Time Monitoring System (OSRTS).

Each ward will have two to three transfer points which will be geofenced. This means that the particular position will be fixed through Global Positioning System (GPS). The latitude and longitude of these points are superimposed on Google Maps and these images are instantly transferred to the central server. This will be made available on the public domain.

Speaking to reporters, the BBMP Additional Commissioner (South) Dr K V Trilok Chandra said they often get complaints on uncleared garbage.

“This is because our officials have not cleared the garbage or public litter the place after the garbage was cleared,” he said.

He also said that if the garbage is left unattended, the BBMP can take action against officials and contractors concerned.

“We have started the system in four wards in Jayanagar - Sarakki, Byrasandra, Pattabhinagar and Shakambarinagar. The BBMP has spent around Rs 70,000 on these four wards for application, procurement of cell phones and other thigs,” he said.

'Use it for other purposes too'

Jayanagar MLA Vijayakumar said that the system can be used to monitor streetlights.

“We can give numbers to each streetlight. If streetlight is not burning in the night or if it is burning during day time, one can take picture and upload it on the  website. This can also be used to take attendance of pourakarmikas and maintenance of parks can also monitored,” he said.

