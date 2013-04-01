Former chief minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said his party was ready with the candidates list, but would not announce it now as part of its election strategy.

But in the same breath Kumaraswamy attributed the delay in the announcement of candidates list to the stiff competition to get party tickets in several constituencies.

‘’We are ready with the list. But we are not announcing it as part of our strategy and also on the advice of party supremo H D Deve Gowda,’’ Kumaraswamy said, adding that the party would announce all candidates in one go. Asked about the possible alliance with the BSR Congress led by B Sriramulu, Kumaraswamy said the talks were still going on and a decision would be taken soon after consulting Devegowda. Former MLA Parimala Nagappa and former minister Sudheendra Rao Kasabe joined the JD(S) here on Sunday.

Till Saturday, Parimala was trying for a KJP ticket to contest elections from the Hanur constituency which she had won in 2004. Yeddyurappa was planning to field housing minister V Somanna from Hanur after the latter evinced interest in contesting from there. But now, Somanna has also backtracked, leaving Yeddyurappa to sulk.

Welcoming Parimala and Kasabe into party fold, Kumaraswamy announced candidates for four constituencies in Bangalore: Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajapet), Abdul Azeem (Hebbal), Abbas Ali Bohra (Shivajinagar) and K S Sameeulla (Jayanagar).