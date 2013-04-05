New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) achieved a growth of 2.88 per cent over the target fixed for cangro handling by Ministry of Shipping for 2012-13, NMPT Chairman P Tamilvanan said on Thursday.

He told reporters during a press meet held in New Mangalore Port that the port had handled a record traffic of 37.04 million tonnes of cargo as against 32.94 million tonnes handled in previous fiscal year. The growth when compared to previous fiscal is 12.43 per cent, he said.

The growth was due to increase in handling of coal, petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), crude and other products, maize and containerised cargoes. He said the container traffic had increased by 7.55 per cent in comparison to traffic in previous fiscal. The port had opened its gates to 15 cruise vessels carrying 10,196 passengers in the fiscal year.

The very large passenger vessel, M V Briliance of seas, also berthed in 2012. NMPT will also encourage outward passenger vessels if some entities evince interest. A large bulk cargo vessel carrying South African coal with a parcel size of 1,01,604 was also handled during the current fiscal year, he said.

Tamilvanan said NMPT will achieve net surplus of `138 crore by crossing the financial surplus at `100 crore for the eighth consecutive year. Highlighting future projects, he said construction of a POL berth at a cost of `79 crore increased the capacity to 7.80 million tonnes per year.

NMPT also received approval for construction of two additional storage sheds for food grains and fertilizers of 20,000 tonnes capacity each in port premises, he said.

Tamilvanan informed that NMPT had planted 15,000 saplings until a year ago in order to control environmental pollution.