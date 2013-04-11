The Election Commission (EC) would seek a report on the alleged hate-speech delivered recently by Maharashtra Home Minister R R Patil at a function held in Belgaum city bordering Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anil Kumar Jha told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the District Electoral Officer, Belgaum, would be asked to submit a report on the alleged speech by Paitl.Meanwhile, the Market Police in Belgaum has registered cases against Patil for the speeches.