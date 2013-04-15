The CBI Special Court here today extended till April 29 the judicial custody of former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy and his close associate Mehfuz Ali Khan in connection with the alleged iron ore scam.



The judicial custody of the other four associates of the duo which ended today was also extended till April 29.



All the six accused were produced before CBI Special Court judge Shreeshananda through video conferencing from Parappana Agrahara prison here where they are lodged.



The other accused in the case are: former government officials S Muthaiah, S P Raju, Swastik Nagaraj and Karapudi Mahesh.



They have been arrested in connection with the alleged scam relating to export of iron ore from Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada district being probed by the CBI.