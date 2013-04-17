The number of police officers aspiring to be law makers has nearly doubled this year as 10 former cops are contesting Assembly elections.

In fact some of these former policemen have taken voluntary retirement from their service to jump into politics and five of them will be constesting from various constituencies in Bangalore.

Former IPS officer Subhash Bharani, who was Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) when he took voluntary retirement in 2008, is contesting as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Gandhinagar constituency.

Another former IPS officer M C Narayana Gowda is contesting as a JD(S) candidate from Chikpet Assembly constituency in Bangalore city.

Bharani said: “I do not want my retirement life to go waste. I felt politics is a good platform to serve people. That is the reason why I came to politics.”

The 63-year-old had contested from his hometown T Narasipura in Mysore district as a BJP candidate in the previous election.

After his defeat in the election he jumped to the BSP before joining the JD(S).

“As Bangalore is a cosmopolitan city, they won’t give importance to caste, language or any other such factors. Just our work matters and people choose their representatives purely based on the candidate’s performance,” he further added.

B K Shivaram is another former cop who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Malleswaram Assembly constituency in the city.

He said: “Policing is nothing but social service but I feel politics give chance to serve the people better. Moreover, I was always into social activities before I joined police department.”

Younger brother of All India Congress Committee General Secretary B K Hariprasad, Shivaram took voluntary retirement in 2007 end and has decided to contest from Malleswaram Constituency.

“I was born and brought up in Malleswaram. I know the people here. Hence I chose Malleswaram as my constituency,” he said.

Other than these three, C Channigappa, B C Patil, G A Bawa, Abdul Azeem, Lokeshwar, Girish Mattennanavar and Cheluvaraju have served at various ranks in the police department and are contesting the May 5 Assembly election this year.

Cheluvaraju will be constesting against Congress leader Siddaramaiah from Varuna Constituency in Mysore district.

Earlier, former police commissioners of the city P Kodandaramaiah, L Revannasiddaiah and H T Sangliana had contested in polls. Revannasiddaiah was not successful while the two others were elected Member of Parliaments.

It can be recalled here that late D T Jayakumar who was a minister in the JD(S) government, was a police sub-inspector too.

Recently, former DG & IGP of the state Shankar M Bidari joined the Congress.

It is also said that the former cop is keen on contesting in the next Lok Sabha elections.