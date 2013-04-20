Students ask parents to uphold democratic spirit

Home States Karnataka

Plagued by the history of the  2008 assembly elections and 2009 parliamentary elections in Karnataka, where money spend for votes reached unheard of heights, election authorities are trying to introduce some moral fibre into the upcoming polls.

About eight lakh school students across the state have taken a written pledge from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Office for their parents to sign.

The pledge says: ‘’We, the citizens of India, having  abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement.’’

The programme has  yielded tremendous results in the form of signatures. Officials told Express that in Bellary district, the hotbed of money spend in the last two elections,  over 70,000 pledge letters have been signed by parents of the school children.

Chief electoral officer Anil Kumar Jha told Express: ‘’It is an idea given by Election Commission, where voters get motivated by their children.They will definitely listen to them. The programme in Karnataka is an overwhelming success.’’

Involving school children to motivate their parents to participate fearlessly in the election process was the part of the programme of the Election Commission sponsored Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

It was introduced recently in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

‘’It helped to boost the poll percentage,’’ an official pointed out.

The State Electoral Office has taken up voters awareness programme in a big way across the state employing various methods including organising street plays, door to door campaign and also roped in the students of various schools and colleges.

The Election Commission has  released `5.60 crores to encourage transparent voting.

The Election Commission has appointed voters awareness observers in each of the assembly seats, for the first time in the state.

Their specific mandate is to increase the turnout and spread awareness about casting votes through Electronic Voting Machiness, especially in rural areas.

