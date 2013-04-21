As many as 24 rebel candidates including former MLA K Chandrashekhar and A S Ravindra, withdrew from the fray on Saturday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, giving relief to the Congress leadership.

Chandrashekhar, who had filed his nomination as an independent from Basavanagudi after he was denied the ticket, withdrew his papers following persuasion by party leaders.

Similarly, Ravindra also withdrew from Mandya, but he continues to be in the fray from Srirangapatna as an independent.

Ravindra had entered the poll arena from Mandya and Srirangapatna after the party, which had announced his name in the first list, denied him the ticket.

This change came after actor Ambareesh threatened not to contest elections from Mandya if Ravindra was given the ticket.

Ambareesh contented that Ravindra had worked against him in the 2008 elections in which the actor was defeated.

As a mark of protest, Ravindra had entered the fray from both the constituencies.