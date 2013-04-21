Seer of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana on Saturday secured anticipatory bail in a defamation case filed by JD(S) MLA S K Basavarajan.

The seer submitted an application for anticipatory bail, which was allowed by Judge Bhavani. Basavarajan lodged the defamation case alleging that his image had been tarnished in a book written by the seer.