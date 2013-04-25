Two day after two persons were arrested in Chennai in connection with the Bangalore blasts case, Karnataka police along with their counterparts here reportedly questioned five alleged former members of a banned outfit, now living in three different locations in the city on Wednesday.

Of the five, two each live in Mannadi and Thirumangalam respectively and one identified as Ameen stays in a mansion in Triplicane. They were allegedly taken to an undisclosed location for questioning. All five had a history of terror as they were involved in crimes committed years ago, sources added. Though they were questioned, the five were not arrested, senior officials confirmed.

Some members of the banned fundamentalist outfit who were convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts case and were later released after serving time in prison, relocated to Chennai. They are now under close surveillance, police sources added.

On Monday night, former Al Umma member S Kitchan Buhari (43), who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his role in the Coimbatore blast case, was arrested in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district in connection with the Bangalore explosion. Along with Buhari, sleuths arrested two others — Peer Mohideen (39) and Basheer (30) — from Flower Bazaar in Chennai.

Though a former member of Al Umma, Buhari hadn’t totally severed ties with the banned fundamentalist outfit’s founder Kovai Batcha. In fact, after serving time in prison, he along with Kovai Batcha floated a charitable trust to provide aid to Muslims to fight legal battles against cases ‘foisted’ on them. While Batcha was its founder, Buhari was its administrator, the Coimbatore police said.

Meanwhile, searches have been intensified for those accused in the pipe bomb case in Madurai. Police have also stepped up their hunt for ‘Police’ Fakrudeen and two others, who were key accused in the case of planting pipe bombs along the convoy route of BJP leader L K Advani.