The High Court on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary and the Finance Department secretary in connection with PIL challenging the allocation of Rs 32.5 crore to various financially stable Lingayat mutts.

A Division bench of Chief Justice D H Waghela ordered notices on a petition filed by H Marappa of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi and six others. The petitioners had sought immediate stay on the allocation and also to quash the same in the 2013-2014 state budget.

The petitioners submitted that the Chief Minister allotted `32.5 crore to 14 various Lingayat mutts which are financially stable and that the government has ignored the marginalised sections of society who are being denied basic facilities and are living in dismal conditions.

“As per Article 267 and 283(2), public funds cannot be distributed as freebies to any agency in a whimsical manner by any body, including the Chief Minister. The CM has favoured the people of his own community with an ulterior motive”, they contended.

They also said that the CM has not considered Dalits and marginalised people who are suffering due to lack of drinking water, proper sanitation which has taken a toll among slum dwellers.

‘All is not well with PU Board:’ HC

The High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by a Pre-University College student alleging that the Pre-University (PU) Board had made mistakes in the Mathematics question paper and had sought directions to hold re-examination.

Justice B S Patil disposed of the petition after allowing the submission by the PU Board that they are ready to give nine grace marks to those students who have attempted the five wrong questions and that the other allegations were false as other questions were all correct and very much within the syllabus.

Justice Patil observed that “all is not well” in the PU Board and directed them not to repeat such mistakes. The judge also directed the board to ensure that all questions in the papers are printed boldly.

He further said such mistakes by the board makes students suffer mental agony and distress and they are forced to leave the paper incomplete.

The petitioner, H M Koushik, a II PU student, had contended that questions for nearly 40 marks in Mathematics were either wrong, out of prescribed syllabus or not printed correctly with proper mathematical symbols and were not visible.