The Centre has declared the country bird flu-free following three months of post-operative surveillance at the Central Poultry Development Organisation and Training Institute and a 10 km radius around it.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries had notified that the country is bird flu free on February 13 to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), Principal Secretary of the department Aravind Jannu told Express on Monday.

Following an outbreak of bird flu at CPDO complex on October 25 and 29 last year, OIE had banned poultry products from India.