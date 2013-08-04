Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member M Venkaiah Naidu has said that his party will declare Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate at an appropriate time.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he ruled out any kind of ‘dissidence’ or ‘dissatisfaction’ within the party over declaring Modi the prime ministerial candidate.

The BJP Parliamentary Board is seized of the matter and it would make an announcement at the right time, he stated.

He also said Modi, as the chairman of the BJP’s Campaign Committee, has so far held 20 meetings to discuss preparations for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“We are confident that Modi will give a good governance at the Centre,” he noted.

Training his guns on Congress, Naidu alleged that the Congress leaders are afraid of the growing popularity of Modi across the nation. The people of India, especially the youths, are seeing Modi as they are fed with the ‘misrule’ of the UPA government for the last nine years.

The BJP leader said his party has decided to hold rallies in all 545 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country to attract the youth force towards BJP.

He said a rally would be held in Hyderabad on August 11. Modi and other national leaders would participate in it. All other senior BJP leaders would also attend the rallies to be held in all states, he explained.

As part of election strategy, Modi has entrusted the task of preparing a chargesheet against the UPA government to party leaders Gopinath Munde and Ravishankar Prasad. It would be released during the rally. “Modi will be visiting Karnataka also,” he added.

‘Stand on Telangana Immature’

Naidu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, termed the bifurcation of that state as ‘immature’. The Congress is now trying to blame Telugu Desam Party and BJP for it, he alleged.