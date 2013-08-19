Home States Karnataka

Eve-teasers thrashed by residents

Published: 19th August 2013 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2013 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Responding to an alarm raised by a married woman, the residents of Kangral Galli and Gavali Galli thrashed a youth for allegedly teasing her and damaged his bike, on Sunday.

According to sources, the woman had complained to her family members and neighbours about a youth who had been bothering her for the past 15 days. He allegedly kept riding around her residence on his two-wheeler, knocked on her door, disappeared and harassed her in other ways. In the afternoon, the youth along with his friend was spotted in that area, bothering her. The residents caught both the youths and questioned them. The main accused escaped and the irked residents thrashed his friend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp