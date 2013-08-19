Eve-teasers thrashed by residents

Express News Service By

Responding to an alarm raised by a married woman, the residents of Kangral Galli and Gavali Galli thrashed a youth for allegedly teasing her and damaged his bike, on Sunday.

According to sources, the woman had complained to her family members and neighbours about a youth who had been bothering her for the past 15 days. He allegedly kept riding around her residence on his two-wheeler, knocked on her door, disappeared and harassed her in other ways. In the afternoon, the youth along with his friend was spotted in that area, bothering her. The residents caught both the youths and questioned them. The main accused escaped and the irked residents thrashed his friend.