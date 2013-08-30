A day after Express reported on engineering colleges associated with politicians overcharging students, Higher Education Minister R V Deshpande clarified that neither his wife nor any other member of his family is associated with the trust that manages Vishwanathrao Deshpande Rural Institute of Technology (VDRIT), Haliyal.

“Yes, the college is named after my father, but the Karnataka Law Society runs the college. My wife Radha Raghunath Deshpande has never been the trustee here or in any other institution. I am not aware if there is any other person, with the same name, who may be connected to the college,” Deshpande said.The minister’s wife is a trustee of the Shri V R Deshpande Memorial Trust, which is not involved with VDRIT.

Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education has forwarded the list of erring colleges to the Karnataka State Professional Admissions Monitoring Committee, headed by former Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor S K Saidapur, for further enquiry.

Deshpande maintained that the committee would look into issues concerning colleges charging extra fee.