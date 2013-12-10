Yede Snana, an alternative to Made Snana, was started at the Udupi temple on the day of the Shasti festival on Sunday.

Vishveshwa Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt announced this at a press conference here on Monday. He said the ritual was started as there was strong opposition to Made Snana.

“The government should regularise Yede Snana in the interest of the sentiments of devotees. The devotees roll over the yede or prasadam which is offered to the deity in the yede snana system which will not hurt anyone,” he added. The seer also said the government should not interfere in the religious practices and rituals, but allow devotees to follow their traditions. He said the government needed to take a firm stand on Made Snana issue despite the High Court’s decision.

“Some activists only make a hue and cry over the issue during the Shasti festival once a year when Made Snana takes place, but are silent for the rest of the year,” he added.

No Made Snana at Subramaneshwara

Devotees at Subramaneshwara temple in Ramanathapura did not perform the made snana ritual on the day of the Shasti festival on Sunday.

Though hundreds of devotees waited in the dining hall, they did not roll over the leftover food on plantain leaves.

When asked about this, one of the priests at the temple said the temple committee did not allow the ritual this time, as only a few devotees were interested in it.

This time there was one of the highest turnouts of devotees for the festival. There has been vociferous opposition to the ritual.

petition on serving food dismissed

Bangalore: The High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed requesting the court to direct Kukke Subrahmanya temple authorities to serve food to non-Brahmins along with the Brahmins on the Champa Shashti day. The petitioner, Karunakar, contended that the temple authorities are violating the Constitution by not serving food to non-Brahmins along with the Brahmins. A Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice D H Waghela and Justice S N Sathyanarayana dismissed the petition.