While the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a ban on the use of beacons on vehicles, except those holding constitutional posts, the State Transport Department says a limited list of people authorised to use beacons is already in place.

Those violating the guidelines will be booked by the police and Transport Department. A senior official from the Transport Department said in August, the state government had taken the decision to restrict the use of beacons.

“A circular was sent to all departments, including the Deputy Commissioners, on the list of people allowed to use red beacons. This include the Governor, the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, the chairman of the Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Justice and sitting judges of the High Court,” a senior official of the department said.

The Transport Department will wait for the Supreme Court order and take necessary steps, the official added.

The August notification was issued under Rule 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act that empowers the state government to specify dignitaries and vehicles on which the red beacons can be used.

The Supreme Court had ordered state governments to prepare a fresh list of people eligible to use red beacons. The Transport Department had also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court informing about the notification with a fresh list.

The Transport Department official said after the notification, all other vehicles, including that of the Lokayukta, KPSC chairperson, DGP and IGP and other senior police officials have stopped using the red beacon.