Home States Karnataka

CBIC Project Peripheral Ring Road Work Soon

The Karnataka Government would take up the laying of the nearly 100 km peripheral ring road at a cost of `3,500-4,000 crore as part of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor project.

Published: 12th December 2013 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2013 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Government would take up the laying of the nearly 100 km peripheral ring road at a cost of `3,500-4,000 crore as part of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor project.

The upcoming mega infrastructure project is expected to boost commerce between South India and East Asia through quicker movement of goods to Chennai and Ennore Ports. The corridor would come up along Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Ranipet, Chittoor, Bangarupalen, Palamanner, Bangarpet, Hoskote and Bangalore.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are currently preparing a comprehensive plan for the project, while JICA is also providing financial assistance.

Adviser to the PM T K A Nair on Wednesday reviewed the project. Among those who participated in the meeting included Civil Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary K N Srivatsava and Karnataka Chief Secretary Koushik Mukherjee. Mukherjee told Express that the proposed ring road, which would touch Dodballapur, Magadi and Devanahalli, is necessary to ease traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp