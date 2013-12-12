CBIC Project Peripheral Ring Road Work Soon

Shyam Sundar Vattam By

The Karnataka Government would take up the laying of the nearly 100 km peripheral ring road at a cost of `3,500-4,000 crore as part of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor project.

The upcoming mega infrastructure project is expected to boost commerce between South India and East Asia through quicker movement of goods to Chennai and Ennore Ports. The corridor would come up along Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Ranipet, Chittoor, Bangarupalen, Palamanner, Bangarpet, Hoskote and Bangalore.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are currently preparing a comprehensive plan for the project, while JICA is also providing financial assistance.

Adviser to the PM T K A Nair on Wednesday reviewed the project. Among those who participated in the meeting included Civil Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary K N Srivatsava and Karnataka Chief Secretary Koushik Mukherjee. Mukherjee told Express that the proposed ring road, which would touch Dodballapur, Magadi and Devanahalli, is necessary to ease traffic.