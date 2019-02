Ramkrishna Badseshi By

One in four children below six is malnourished in Gulbarga district, indicating a shockingly widespread prevalence of the problem.

According to a survey conducted by the state Health Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department, 71,151 of 3.08 lakh children weighed on December 2 and 4 were underweight. The document puts the prevalence of malnutrition at 23 per cent.

While 69,030 children were moderately underweight, 2,121 children were severely underweight.