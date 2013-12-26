The state government will form a board to implement Article 371 J to provide special facilities to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On the complaints against the Central University at Gulbarga, which is accused of not abiding by Article 371 J to provide reservation quota for candidates from Hyderabad Karnataka region in recruitments, he said he would discuss the matter with officials.

On BJP leader and formers Deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement that inner squabbles among Congress leaders has hampered development, Siddaramaiah said Eshwarappa himself was rejected by the people and he would not consider the statement seriously. On the proposal to increase reservation for backward communities, the Chief Minister said the government has ordered for a caste-based census and allocated funds.

Once the census is completed, the government will take a decision on the issue, he said.