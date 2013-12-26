As many as 10,000 delegates and nearly 100 writers and thinkers will take part in the 80th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Madikeri from January 7.

Sammelan general secretary T P Ramesh told Express that the stage construction and stalls for bookstalls are getting ready at the Field Marshal K M Cariappa College ground.

Of the estimated cost of `3.75 crore, the government has released `1 crore and an additional grant of `1 crore will be released soon. Ramesh said the remaining resources for the three-day event will be collected either in the form of money, material or sponsorships.

He said MLC T John has promised 500 tins of oil which will cost `5 lakh, District Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa will supply 100 quintals of rice and planter from Bettageri Estate in Sunticoppa and patron D Vinod Sivappa has promised to supply coffee and tea leaves.

Member of Parliament A H Vishwanath will supply 35 quintals of sugar and sponsor 9,000 bags which will be given to the delegates.

Ramesh said nearly 400 book stalls will be opened in Madikeri and a souvenir will be brought out to commemorate the event.

Ramesh said 28 sub committees have been formed for the Sammelan.

To create awareness on the event from December 28, a publicity campaign with the slogan Sahithyada Nadige Halliyedege (taking literature towards villages) will be undertaken till January 5, he said.