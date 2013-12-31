The Nav Bharat Democratic Party (NBDP) on Monday urged Governor H R Bhardwaj to direct the state government to cancel the legislators’ tour to South American countries next month.

After submitting a memorandum to the Governor, party president R K Mishra stated that the former expressed his displeasure over such trips and said a trip to Western Ghats would have made sense.

“He assured the delegation that he would talk to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also write to the Assembly Speaker. The Speaker cannot shy away from his responsibilities and the Governor’s powers cannot be underestimated,” said Mishra.

Mishra maintained that his party will seek an explanation from the legislators and write to them urging to give up various privileges to save tax payers’ money.

“Such jolly trips are not justified. Let them go on their own expenses,” said Mishra.

According to him, the NBDP will field its candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and corporation elections in 2015.

“We will contest eight parliamentary seats, including three in Bangalore. We will not field our candidates if any other party with similar ideologies decides to contest from those seats,” he said.

Before submitting the memorandum to the Governor, the party members staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan against the proposed trip of the legislators.