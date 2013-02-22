Tirumakudalu Narasipura is all set to host the ninth Maha Kumbh Mela from Saturday.

More than two lakh pilgrims, seers and VIPs from across the country are expected to take part in the Mela which is being organised since 1989.

They will take a holy dip in the confluence of the three rivers -Cauvery, Kabini and Spatika Sarovara (a mythical lake), popularly called ‘Triveni Sangama’.

Deputy Commissioner Ramegowda, who visited the spot on Thursday, asked authorities to prepare more than 100 swimmers and divers as well as fire personnel for disaster management during the holy dip.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for all three days of the Mela. Two watch towers have been erected on the islands to keep vigil.

Cordless mikes will be given to police personnel and eight CCTVs will be installed. Superintendent of Police P R Dileep said that they are planning to ban use of mobile phones during the holy dip to ensure photos are not taken. Measures have been taken to ensure smooth traffic as well, he said.

The Kumbh Mela rituals will begin with a procession from Sri Gunjanarasimha Swamy Temple to the ‘Triveni Sangama’ at 3 pm on February 24.