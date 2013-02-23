Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday charged the Congress with horse-trading, saying the party was bent on bringing down the BJP government in the state.

Shettar was referring to ministers C P Yogeshwar and Rajugouda, who had decided to quit the BJP.

However, KPCC president G Parameshwar denied Shettar’s allegations, saying, “People have seen how the ruling BJP had played dirty games to remain in power through Operation Kamala during last four and half years of its rule.”