The District Special Lokayukta Court here on Monday granted conditional bail to Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa, his son K E Kantesh and daughter-in-law Shalini in a disproportionate assets case.

After hearing the arguments, Judge R M Shettar granted anticipatory bail and directed them to furnish a bond worth Rs1 lakh and a surety of the same sum.

The accused were directed not to tamper with or destroy documents and to attend the trial in person within the next 10 days.The Lokayukta court had on December 15 directed the Lokayukta police to investigate a case filed against Eshwarappa and his family members by advocate B Vinod, and file their report by February 4.

The Lokayukta police had filed an FIR against the accused on December 17, following which Eshwarappa and his family members had moved the anticipatory bail application.

The petition had come up for hearing on December 27, and the Lokayukta police had objected to it, stating that they needed more time to investigate the case.

They had also said if granted bail the accused could tamper with or destroy documents.After hearing the arguments, the court had adjourned the case till December 31.

Bail Welcomed

On Monday, counsel for Eshwarappa and his family members Ashok Bhat told reporters that some people had been collecting documents related to properties belonging to Eshwarappa and his family for a year to file a complaint. “But they did not complain all these days. But now, they have lodged the complaint which is politically motivated,” he added.

Advocate K P Shripal, who represented B Vinod, said they would appeal in the High Court seeking quashing of the conditional bail granted by the court.

“As Eshwarappa is a politically influential person he might influence the investigation and try to destroy the evidence and documents related to the case,” he added.

The Lokayukta police during their recent raids on Eshwarappa’s house and offices recovered valuables and documents of various properties, and all these issues would be brought to the notice of the HC, he added.