Alleging that the BJP at the national and state levels is opposing actions of the UPA government at the Centre to check the menace of corruption, Union Petroleum Minister M Veerappa Moily said that the saffron party’s real colour was exposed with the verdict of the Apex Court on the appointment of Lokayukta in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conferencehere on Wednesday, Moily, who had also served as the Union law minister before, said that the verdict of the Supreme Court on the appointment of the Gujarat Lokayukta has demonstrated that the BJP is opposed to any process to fight corruption in the country.

“If they (BJP) have any genuine concern in fighting the menace of corruption let them come forward to support the Lokpal bill in the Parliament,” Moily said.

He lambasted the BJP government in Karnataka. According to him, the state government has put the Lokayukta institution in the cold-storage ever since former Karantaka Lokayukta submitted a report on illegal mining activities indicting former CM B S Yeddyurappa and others.

“It shows that the BJP leaders have no faith in democracy,” he added.

Reacting to the Apex Court’s observation on the appointment of the Gujarat Lokayukta as an absolute setback for Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said, “Modi did not bother to appoint the Lokayukta, all these years.”