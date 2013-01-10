It seemed a simple case till it reached the High Court. A man had moved the court with a habeas corpus petition as the “police had not taken any action” on his complaint that his wife went missing. But the police told the court that the woman had gone with her lover.

This, they said, was revealed by the wife of her lover during investigation. If that was not enough, the petitioner himself was the lover of that woman, with whose husband his wife eloped.

Tilak Anand of Bagalur Cross was the one who filed the habeas corpus petition, which came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices K L Manjunath and H S Kempanna on Wednesday.

Anand was in love with Lakshmamma of the same area.

However, Lakshmamma was married to one Basavaraju of Sarjapur Road in the city.

Later, Anand married one Suhasini of Sarjapur Road, who had been in love with Basavaraju before her marriage.

Recently, Suhasini eloped with Basavaraj.

During the investigation, Lakshmamma revealed that her husband Basavaraj and Suhasini had gone somewhere despite her warnings against continuing their relationship after marriage.

Six months ago, she had also filed a complaint with the police asking them to bring him back to her.

When the police unravelled all the angles of the story before the court, the bench said this could not be considered as a habeas corpus petition.

Stating that it was left to the couples to resolve the issue, the bench rejected the petition.

It also directed the police not to bring such cases to the court.