Janata Dal (Secular) Floor Leader in State Assembly H D Revanna on Thursday advised Congress leaders to take the padayatra to Delhi if it was really concerned about the people of Karnataka. While addressing reporters here, he questioned if the Congress was organising the padayatra to solve issues related to drinking water, fodder or drought.

“The party that sacrificed the state’s interests in the Cauvery imbroglio is now conducting padayatra to protect the interests of people in the Krishna basin. The Congress, if they have little concern towards the state, should undertake a padayatra to Delhi and pressure the Union government not to notify the final orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as it is against the interest of Karnataka,” he said.

Revanna demanded the state government to convene a special session of the state Legislature to discuss the Cauvery row in detail.

“An unanimous resolution urging the Centre not to notify the tribunal’s order should be adopted unilaterally. At least Rs 5 crore should be released immediately to each Assembly constituency to take up drought relief measures,” Revanna added.

He also demanded the government to ban interstate movement of fodder because of its scarcity in the state.

“Fodder is being sold to Kerala. A meeting of deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of all zilla panchayats should be convened to discuss these problems while taking up drought relief works,” Revanna said.

He added it was unfortunate that the 120-year-old Congress was consulting KJP president B S Yeddyurappa to move a no-confidence motion against the Jagadish Shettar government.