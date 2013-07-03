Karnataka Education Department will shortly review all textbooks from class 1 to 10 and remove contents that cause enmity in society on the basis of religion and caste and disturbs communal harmony, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Kimmane Ratnakar said.

Government would remove provocative materials in school text books introduced with "some ulterior motives" and prevent highlighting or magnifying any caste or religion, Ratnakar told PTI.

He said such materials in textbooks cause hatred, agony and ill-will in young minds and create problems in society.

The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of strong criticism from some quarters against the previous government for allegedly trying to "saffronise" education.

Ratnakar said the text books would henceforth concentrate on inculcating the spirit of harmony, secular outlook and constitutional rights of children.