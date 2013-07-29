Contrary to the expectations that the demand for acrea could slump following the ban on gutkha and paan masala in the state, the prices of the principal commercial crop of Malnad have gone up. The Rashi variety which was trading at Rs 16,249-17709 just before gutkha ban, is now being purchased at Rs 18,619-19619, while the prices of Saraku have up from 19809-25,500 to Rs 20,290-27969.

As soon as ban was imposed on gutkha in early June, a pall of gloom descended on the areca market in the district as growers and traders panicked. Prices slumped by about Rs 1,500-2,500 a quintal, as traders were hesitant. But now, the purchase is going almost at the same pace as it was before the ban.The Shimoga APMC, one of the biggest area markets in the state, witnessed an arrival of 90,000 bags of areca during the season so far, more or less the same as last year. Trader K Sharma says that still there are four months left in the current season and more areca is expected to be brought from Thirthahalli, Hosanagar,Sringeri, and Sagar to the Shimoga market. Fresh areca is also expected to arrive from the plains in another two weeks.

However, some areca traders attribute the good prices of areca to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. No strict measures are being taken against gutkha and paan masala in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as the state governments are going slow on banning gutkha production.

Because of this reason, the prices of areca have not been affected, trades say.