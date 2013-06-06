The Comptroller and Auditor General has uncovered significant deficiencies in the implementation of water quality component of National Rural Drinking Water Programme in Karnataka.



A performance audit during the period 2007-12 showed that planning was deficient as the annual plans were approved after delays, sometimes stretching to the fag end of the financial year, according to the CAG report, tabled in the state Assembly today.



There were deficiencies in survey of quality affected habitations; as a result, the data could not be relied upon.



"The financial allocation for the quality aspect was deficient resulting in non-utilisation of earmarked funds and there were instances of time and cost overrun to the extent of Rs 93.54 crore, non-completion/delayed completion of works and expenditure of Rs 13.97 crore on non-functional/defunct works", CAG said.



It said the pace of coverage and completion of projects did not indicate that all the habitations would have access to safe drinking water anytime in near future, adding, monitoring of activities under the programme at different levels was also not adequate.



Another CAG report, in a review of finances of Panchayat Raj institutions, staed that there was steady increase in the allocation of funds to them during 2007-2012 by the state government which, however, had not taken action to revise the "Activity Map".



"There was no mechanism at the Apex level to oversee the devolution of functions to Panchayat Raj institutions.



Taluk Panchayats had a limited role in the preparation of Budget. Balances under suspense heads of accounts were not reconciled", the CAG report said.



It also said the annual accounts prepared by urban local bodies were not certified by the Chartered Accountants for 2008-12.



The budgets prepared by the urban local bodies were not realistic as evidenced by savings in both receipts and payments vis-a-vis budget provisions. Internal control mechanism was inadequate as there was no internal audit wing and there were instances of improper maintenance of cash books, bank books and non-submission of statement of expenditure, it was stated.