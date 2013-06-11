The state government is geared up to mitigate shortage of drinking water, said Revenue Minister V Sreenivasa Prasad.

During a discussion initiated by Opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy on the drought and the severe shortage of drinking water in 155 taluks across the state in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Minister said: “The government had set aside `1,222 crore under the Natural Disaster Calamities Fund. Of this, `138 crore had been released for drinking water requirements in rural areas and `65 crore for urban areas.”

Ministers H K Patil and Prasad, however, ruled out sinking more borewells .

They both promised to make alternative arrangements to provide sufficient drinking water.