Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar termed the Union Budget lacklustre and anti-development with no definite measures to revive the country’s sluggish economy.

“Given the fact that there is a slowdown in all sectors, it was expected that Chidambaram will include necessary schemes and programmes to revive the national economy. But he has completely failed,” the CM stated in a release issued here on Thursday.

He also took a dig at the Finance Minister for limiting the fiscal deficit of states to 3 per cent of the GSDP when he has kept the Centre’s fiscal deficit at 5.2 per cent of the national GDP. “This indicates that no effective steps are taken at the national level to control fiscal deficit,” he said.

Due to the slowdown in the economy, Karnataka is likely to get Rs 400 crore less in its share of Central taxes and Rs 1,000 crore less in the Central assistance as estimated in the current fiscal. “When the situation is such, the Budget is curtailing the expenditure on development rather than providing stimulus to the economy,” he said. He criticised Chidambaram for not extending support for the improvement of infrastructure of Bangalore, which has a global reputation.

He also said that emphasis was not given to the improvement of basic infrastructure in Tier II and III cities.

There is no mention of expansion of JNNURM to other cities which would boost development, he said.