Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the Dange and Mutnal families, whose members are accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, would be booked under Goonda Act and police protection will be provided to the victim’s family.

After meeting the gang rape victim, Shettar told reporters that both the families have been categorised as notorious because of their past criminal activities, including the 2009 disrobing of police officials in their farmhouse.

Following the statement of victim’s mother on Sunday that her family was living under fear for filing cases against the Dange and Mutnal families, Shettar said that the victim’s family will be given protection and he added that no one in the state should live under fear.

Shettar said that womenfolk of the state should not be disillusioned with such incidents as the government is with them and it will never tolerate injustice against the fairer sex.

Shettar along with District In-charge Minister Umesh Katti, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, MP Suresh Angadi, Khanapur MLA Pra­l­­h­ad Remane, met the girl in the ICU at the district hospital for about half-an-hour. Later he told reporters that the Itnal village girl is recovering, and out of danger.

The chief minister also said that the girl, if not cured, will be given treatment in the best hospitals of the state and added that the government will bear all the medical expenditure.

Shettar lauded Dr Ashok Vellapure of Spandan Nursing Home at Harugeri in Raibag taluk who treated and conducted an abdomen surgery on the victim without waiting for legal formalities. “Dr Vellapure has really saved the life of the girl and we’re grateful to him,” he added.