His six-year stay in the United States of America (USA) as a researcher in Louisiana State University Medical College might have earned him a job at any premier institute of the country with all luxuries of life. But M Sachidananda has chosen to take a plunge into electoral politics.

Sachidananda, a 35-year-old father of two was earning 3,800 US dollars per month as a researcher. But he returned from the US six months ago as he wanted to improve the standard of living and infrastructure in India. Finally, he was ‘provoked’ to contest election as his repeated requests to fix the potholed road that connects his area Tavaragere to Government Hospital in Mandya went unheard.

Now, he is an independent candidate from ward no 27 of Mandya City Municipal Council. Though Sachidananda faced strong opposition from his father, wife and relatives, he was determined to contest the election. He started his campaign in his neighbourhood slum last week.