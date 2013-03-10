The father of the 17-year-old gang rape victim of Itnal village in Raibag taluk, who had stayed away from his family for over decade has returned home.

Sources told Express that the father had been living separately from his family for some personal reasons. He visited the hospital after he came to know about the incident.

The man, who was involved in a fight between two gangs over land issues was in jail for some time.

According to sources, he promised that he will now stay with his family. Meanwhile, Basavajaya Mrutunjayaswami of Kudalsangam Panchamasali Peeth met and consoled the victim at the hospital.