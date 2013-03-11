The relentless fight put up by the women of Kurihundi in Nanjangud has kept the village hooch-free. Unauthorised liquor sale at Kurihundi village led to increase in domestic violence.

When the drinking problem of the men became nightmarish, a group of women decided to collectively raise their voice against the issue and drew the attention of gram panchayat members and village heads. They staged continuous protests against the sale of any form of liquor in the village and filed several complaints with the Excise Department to enforce a ban on liquor sale. The Excise officials had to relent and stopped the sale of unauthorised liquor in the village.

Meanwhile, the women asked the village heads to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 if anybody either sold or drank liquor in the village. Afraid that the threat would be implemented, no one dared sell liquor for the last eight months; and as a result life is peaceful.

Women under the banner of Mahila Samakhya Karnataka, an NGO, are actively monitoring the activities in the village even today. Rajeshwari, one of the protestors, said that as the men had easy access to liquor, they used to drink daily and harass their wives and children. “Now they have to go to the outskirts to drink. Though tempted, most of them are lazy to walk long distances, which has resulted in a decrease in the number of drunkards in the village.”

Excise DC Y Manjunath said that the officials had to stop the sale of unauthorised liquor due to the women.