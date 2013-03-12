The Opposition Congress on Monday emerged victorious in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections as former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu played spoilers to the ruling BJP. The BJP was pushed to third place in terms of ULBs won and tied for second in seats.

However, Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu failed to gain electorally as both received a drubbing in their home districts and across the state. While Sriramulu’s BSR Congress was wiped out in Bellary, KJP won just five ULBs, including Yeddyurappa’s hometown Shikaripur.

More than the damage caused by the duo, what came as a big jolt to the BJP was its defeat in its stronghold of coastal Karnataka. Of the 22 ULBs in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada the party managed to capture just three. For the first time in 32 years, the party lost the Udupi City Municipal Council.

Interestingly, the JD(S), branded as a party of rural areas, fared better than the BJP, the party of urbanites.

Of the 207 ULBs that went to the polls on Thursday, the Congress captured 71, including three city corporations — Mangalore, Davangere and Bellary. Though the results give an indication of which way the wind is blowing before the Assembly elections, the fact is only 25 per cent of the state’s voters participated in these polls.

The results have proved to be a dampener to prominent leaders. While the BJP was defeated in Shimoga, the home district of former state BJP chief K S Eshwarappa, former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) lost on his home turf — Ramanagaram. However, Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar managed to take his party close to a majority in the Hubli-Dharwad City Corporation.