Feeling ‘dejected’ in the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP), former MLA, Parimala Nagappa, the wife of former minister H Nagappa who was killed by forest brigand Veerappan while in hostage, will be joining the Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday.

Parimala Nagappa had won on the JD(S) ticket from the Hanur Assembly constituency in 2004 Assembly elections. She had unsuccessfully contested on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in 2008 Assembly polls. Recently, she had joined the KJP hoping for ticket to contest from the same constituency.

According to sources, she has now decided to come back to the JD(S) following rumours that Housing Minister V Somanna is likely to contest from the Hanur constituency on KJP ticket. With no hopes of getting the KJP ticket, Parimala will now be joining the JD(S).

“The party is likely to give her ticket as her husband, the late Nagappa was quite popular in that constituency,” sources added.

Meanwhile, whether BJP MLA Belur Gopalakrishna will join the JD(S) remains a questions as he till now has not approached either state JD(S) president Kumaraswamy or party national president HD Deve Gowda seeking ticket to contest from the Sagar Assembly constituency in Shimoga district, sources added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from villages of Turuvekere Assembly constituency staged a dharna in front of Deve Gowda’s house at Padmanabha Nagar in Bangalore protestin the giving of ticket to the sitting JD(S) MLA M T Krishnappa. They wanted ticket to be given to former taluk panchayat president B T Somanna. However, the protesters dispersed after Deve Gowda promised to discuss the matter with his son H D Kumaraswamy.