BJP councillor Kayi Ravi and two others were taken into custody on Thursday for reportedly illegally confining MLC Gayatri Shanthe Gowda to a house in the city on Wednesday late night.

Gayatri, on Wednesday night, had gone to canvass for her husband and Congress candidate K S Shanthe Gowda. The house owner had reportedly invited her inside for coffee, when BJP councillor Ravi and others locked her up from outside and allegedly accused her of distributing money and informed police.

When police arrived they reportedly found `8,000. And when Gayatri was returning, BJP workers stopped her car and reportedly verbally abused her. Gayatri then filed a complaint at the Basvanahalli police station. Ravi and the others were later let out on bail.