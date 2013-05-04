Charging that the wave of protests that followed the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar were politically motivated, Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that both the BJP and the Akali Dal were behind the agitation.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Dixit, who was here to electioneer for the Assembly elections, said that the case against Sajjan Kumar, which has been pending for over two to three decades, has been settled by the court.

Maintaining that the Delhi government has nothing to do with the anti-sikh riots that took place in 1984, she said “The aggrieved parties can approach higher courts if they feel they were let down by the lower court.”

The protest over the verdict on Sikh riots are politically motivated and engineered by both the BJP and the Akali Dal, she said.

Informing that she was here to drum up support for the Congress in the coming Assembly elections, she predicted that the Congress would come to power as the incumbent BJP government had betrayed the people of Karnataka badly.” “The people of Karnataka, who have suffered from the misrule of the BJP, wants a stable and corruption-free government,” she said.Strongly refuting charges that she was indicted by the CAG and also Shunglu Committee in the alleged Commonwealth Games scam, she said “We have answered all queries made by both the Shunglu Committee as well as the CAG on the issue. Both CAG and the Shunglu committee did not find me guilty in the CWG scam.”

Strongly denying that the highest number of rapes are taking place in New Delhi and that it has become unsafe for women, the Delhi CM said, “We have a very vigilant media so any rape gets reported widely.”

“The highest number of rapes are taking place in the BJPruled state of Madhya Pradesh and not Delhi,” Dikshit said.“Our government is taking all precautionary measures to prevent rape incidents,” she said.Sheila, who had led the party to victory for three consecutive terms in Delhi, expressed confidence of making it for the fourth time in a row. “We have already worked out strategies to retain power,” she said.

On the death of Sarabjit Singh, she said, “The Pak government did not do the right thing by not ensuring protection to him. The death of Sarabjit Singh is a blow to India-Pak relations.”