Taking a dig at the Congress, JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda questioned the timing of the income tax raid on his party candidate from Hiriyur Assembly seat, A Krishnappa, on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said an incident like this two days before the polling has set a bad precedent. Krishnappa, who belongs to Yadava community, is contesting on the JD(S) ticket from Hiriyur after being denied a Congress ticket. It is learnt that the IT sleuths seized ‘unaccounted’ cash of around Rs 2.4 crore from his house on Thursday. “Why has the IT department been selective in its raid and why no raid has been conducted on the houses of the Congress candidates?” he questioned.

Stating that he has high regard for the Election Commission (EC), Deve Gowda said two days ago, JD(S) workers in Hassan complained to the EC officials about distribution of money by a Congress candidate. “Unlike other seizures, no media personnel was allowed inside the house as officials were inside for over four hours,” he added.