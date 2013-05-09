Riding high on the anti-incumbency wave, the Congress on Wednesday handed a humiliating defeat to the BJP, bringing back memories of the party’s memorable performance in 1972 and 1989.

After the last vote was counted at the counting centre at Canara PU College, the Congress was found to have increased its tally of seats from four in the 2008 elections to seven in 2013.

The BJP, which had been asserting that it would win all seats in Dakshina Kannada (D-K) district, had to be contended with just one seat. By defeating B Raghu (Congress), S Angara prevented a complete whitewash for the BJP.

In 1972, barring Bantwal Assembly constituency, Congress had won 13 Assembly constituencies in undivided Dakshina Kannada district (which also included Udupi district).

In 1989, the Congress, barring Vitla constituency, had won 14 Assembly constituencies, sources in the District Congress Committee told Express. After two decades, the Congress wrested the prestigious Mangalore South Assembly constituency from four-time MLA and Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly N Yogesh Bhat when bureaucrat-turned-politician J R Lobo won by a huge margin of 12,307 votes.

Late Blasius D’Souza was the last Congress candidate to be elected from Mangalore South constituency in the 1989 Assembly elections. BJP also faced a mighty setback in retaining Puttur Assembly constituency which was represented by former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda. Two-time BJP MLA Krishna J Palemar, accused in the porngate scam, was defeated by a Congress candidate.

Besides the anti-incumbency, what were the other factors? AICC member P V Mohan says the near sweep of seats by the Congress is a clear verdict against moral policing, pub attacks and the homestay incident. The Congress had made the pub attack and moral policing their main issues during electioneering.