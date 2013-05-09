With fortune favouring the Congress after a gap of over nine years, formation of the new council of ministers will be a daunting task for the party as there are over 34 former ministers who were elected to the 14th Assembly from its stable.

In Sunday’s elections, former ministers, including chief minister aspirant Siddaramaiah, three former union ministers and one former speaker, sailed through the elections and now pose a major challenge to forming the new ministry.

While as many as 47 sitting Congress members are re-elected to the Assembly, another 21 of the last Assembly tasted defeat.

The prominent among the former ministers include R V Deshpande, H K Patil, M Y Meti, Siddaramaiah, Siddu Nyamagouda, D B Inamdar, Malaka Reddy, Roshan Baig, Mahadev Prasad, D Sudhakar, Ramanath Rai, S S Mallikarjun, K Shivamurthy, Shivannanavar, D K Shivakumar, K J George, Basavaraja Raya Reddy, Kagodu Thimmappa, Tanveer Sait, H C Mahadevappa, P M Narendra Swamy, Ramalinga Reddy, Baburao Chinchansoor, Malikayya Guttedar, Qamarul Islam, B R Yavagal, Prakash Hukkeri, Chimmanakatti and M Y Meti.

Srinivas Prasad, M H Ambareesh and Siddu Nyamagouda are the three former union ministers while K Rameshkumar is the former speaker who is elected to the Assembly.

The Chief Minister can accommodate 31 ministers in the council of ministers. However, with a large number of ministerial aspirants, it will be a Herculean task for the Congress to finalise its ministry.