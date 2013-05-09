The caste support for the Congress in the 2013 elections has been a mix. Along with its traditional vote banks of Other Backward Castes, Dalits and minorities, the party has got some support from the Lingayats while losing out on the Vokkaligas, who have gone almost en masse with the JD(S).

The fallout of the caste mix in the ballot box, however, is reflecting in the shadow-boxing for the chief minister’s post in the Congress. Each caste group that supported the party in the polls is demanding its pound of flesh.

The Lingayats have jumped right into the fray as they extended support to the Congress for the first time since 1989. This support is not total as Lingayats have also supported the BJP and B S Yeddyurappa’s KJP. But the Congress has managed to win 67 of the 117 seats in the Lingayat dominant north and central Karnataka region, nearly twice what they got in 2008. “Naturally, the Lingayats are expecting some reward for supporting the Congress even though they only voted for their community candidates from the party. They are putting forth the name of Shamanur Shivashankarappa for the CM’s post,” a senior Congress leader told Express.

Shamanur’s name was proposed earlier also for the position of party state president, but was ignored by the Congress High Command as he is over 80 years old. Sources admitted the same factor would be held up against him this time too. “The problem is that the Congress needs Lingayat support because they are looking at the party’s prospects in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. So, the next option, if not Shamanur, is senior leader H K Patil”, another Congress leader said.

Patil, a leader from Bombay-Karnataka, is not a Lingayat though he has identified with them. His father, the late K H Patil, was very powerful as a former KPCC president, but the son has not been as effective. He has stood from and won the Gadag constituency this time in the hope of being in the race for the CM.

Other than the Lingayats, the Dalits have voted in favour of the Congress. The party has won more reserved constituencies than in 2008. With the defeat of KPCC chief G Parameshwara, this is being seen as a consolidation in favour of Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge, who also has regional support from Hyderabad-Karnataka. Kharge, however, does not have the support of Lingayats from his region, as the Dalits and Lingayats have always fought there.

Sources say that the high command, despite the Lingayat and Dalit claims, cannot ignore the support given by the other backward castes, particularly the Kurubas and Muslims to the Congress. “These two vote banks are consolidation in favour of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and his close fried C M Ibrahim. In at least 60 constituencies, this combination has been the swing factor for Congress candidates and that is a vote for Siddaramaiah. He is also the only mass leader of the party,” source said.